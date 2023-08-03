Courtney Banghart and North Carolina are ready to make noise in March

In an appearance on the Locked On Women’s Basketball podcast this week, Banghart joined host Howard Megdal to discuss her team’s season and tourney hopes.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Final women’s NCAA tournament projections have North Carolina as high as a four-seed, and head coach Courtney Banghart believes her team is deep, experienced and strong at the top as they prepare for a run in March.

In an appearance on the Locked On Women’s Basketball podcast this week, Banghart joined host Howard Megdal to discuss her team’s season and their chances in the tournament.

“We’ve earned six top-20 wins over the course of the year, two top-five wins, no loss that’s below a sixth-seed yet, 12th-ranked strength of schedule,” Banghart told Megdal on the show. “We put (the players) to the wolves, we knew we’d be pretty good, and they responded.”

The Tar Heels are led by junior guard Deja Kelly, who averaged 16.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game this season, increasing her free-throw attempts, two-point efficiency and assists in year three in Chapel Hill.

“Coming into the year, we felt like the priority for her was just to facilitate better,” Banhart explained. “She didn’t have a great assist-to-turnover ratio last year, and we wanted that to change, and now she has a good one and has shown that she’s able to distribute better and create better looks for her teammates.”

During a win streak in January, Kelly put up 21 points against Virginia and 23 points against Pittsburgh in victories. In last year’s second-round NCAA tournament loss to eventual champion South Carolina, Kelly scored 23 points on 50 percent shooting from the field.