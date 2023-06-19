2024 NFL mock draft: Could Drake Maye go No. 1 overall? | Locked on NFL Draft

The NFL draft is still 10 months away, but already a battle is brewing between UNC's Drake Maye and USC's Caleb Williams.

DETROIT — The 2023 NFL draft is still faintly visible in the rearview mirror, but already folks are turning their attention to what appears to be a dynamic 2024 class.

USC's Caleb Williams and North Carolina's Drake Maye are the frontrunners to go No. 1 overall, but this draft has plenty of non-quarterback talent at the top - including Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., pass rusher Jared Verse from Florida State, and Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry.

Locked on NFL Draft hosts Damian Parson and Keith Sanchez reacted to a mock draft from Pro Football Network's Ian Cummings in a mock draft Monday episode of the podcast, discussing if Maye could be the first player selected next April in Detroit.

"Drake Maye is a little bit of a cleaner prospect within structure than Caleb Williams is," Parson said. "Williams is prone to play out of structure, that's hard to coach out of a guy."

Maye finished 10th in Heisman Trophy voting in 2022, throwing for 4,321 yards and 38 touchdowns for the Tar Heels. Williams, who went fourth in the mock draft, won the Heisman thanks to a ridiculous 42:5 touchdown to interception ratio and 4,537 passing yards in his first season at USC.

The first overall pick could very well be either of these tantalizing quarterback prospects, and the first round could feature many more signal callers depending how the upcoming season goes for stars like Quinn Ewers (Texas) Michael Penix Jr. (Washington) Jeff Sims (Nebraska) J.J. McCarthy (Michigan) and Bo Nix (Oregon).