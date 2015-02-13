'Pick 5' NFL score predictions for Week 7 | Peacock and Williamson

LOS ANGELES — We're onto Week 7 in the NFL after a huge week of upsets in Week 6. We can only guess what might happen this week.
Some big matchups in Week 7 include Chiefs-49ers, Falcons-Bengals, Seahawks-Chargers, Lions-Cowboys, Steelers-Dolphins and more!
All year long, Locked On Podcast Network analysts Brian Peacock and Matt Williamson, hosts of the daily Peacock and Williamson NFL Show, will pick five games each week to predict the scores with their "Pick 5" NFL picks of the week.
Atlanta Falcons at Cincinnati Bengals
Time: Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET
Watch: CBS
Spread: CIN -6, O/U 47.5
Brian Peacock: Bengals 24, Falcons 19
Matt Williamson: Bengals 27, Falcons 13
Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys
Time: Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET
Watch: FOX
Spread: DAL -7, O/U 48
Brian Peacock: Cowboys 28, Lions 20
Matt Williamson: Cowboys 30, Lions 24
Kansas City Chiefs at San Francisco 49ers
Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET
Watch: FOX
Spread: SF +2.5, O/U 49
Brian Peacock: Chiefs 27, 49ers 24
Matt Williamson: Chiefs 27, 49ers 20
Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Chargers
Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET
Watch: FOX
Spread: LAC -5, O/U 50.5
Brian Peacock: Chargers 31, Seahawks 23
Matt Williamson: Chargers 27, Seahawks 23
Pittsburgh Steelers at Miami Dolphins
Time: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET
Watch: NBC
Spread: MIA -7, O/U 45.5
Brian Peacock: Dolphins 30, Steelers 19
Matt Williamson: Steelers 21, Dolphins 20