Is the luster gone from the Duke-North Carolina rivalry? | Locked on Sports Today

Without Roy Williams or Mike Krzyzewski, is the Duke and North Carolina rivalry losing its shine?

DURHAM, N.C. — The North Carolina Tar Heels arrived at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday to take on the Duke Blue Devils, continuing one of the longest and most prolific rivalries in college basketball history.

Duke was able to get the big win at home over the Tar Heels 63-57.

It's not often that a Duke-UNC matchup takes place with both teams unranked, but that's where we are at this season with North Carolina (preseason No. 1) struggling early in the season before regrouping in ACC play. Meanwhile Duke fell out of the rankings thanks to a struggling incoming class, leaving this matchup with less mustard on it than usual.

The matchup also now features two young coaches, Jon Scheyer and Hubert Davis, rather than the household names it has had on the sideline in the past, notably Mike Krzyzewski, Roy Williams, and Dean Smith.

Still, despite the underwhelming product on the court, and lack of characters on the sideline, this rivalry is far from over - at least not according to Locked on Tar Heels host Isaac Schade.

He joined Peter Bukowski on the Locked On Sports Today podcast prior to Saturday's Duke-UNC game to discuss.

"I'm not worried about the rivalry," Schade told Peter Bukowski on the Locked on Sports Today podcast. "Jon Scheyer is going to be extremely successful at Duke, I think coach [Hubert] Davis as we've already seen from year one is going to be very successful at North Carolina."

Davis of course led North Carolina to the national championship game in his first year as head coach, although his team has struggled in the regular season the past two seasons.

Duke has dealt with injuries all season long, but ineffectiveness from the majority of their freshman class has hampered this team's ability to reach their potential in the ACC - where they currently sit in a tie for sixth place.....with North Carolina.

Still, Schade points out this rivalry is still headlining an otherwise exciting day of college basketball on Saturday, indicating the demise of this rivalry as nothing more than exaggeration.

"Clearly nationally the luster is still on [the rivalry]," Schade continued. "There are six games between nationally ranked opponents, and yet where is College Gameday on Saturday? It's in Durham, North Carolina because even still, people believe this is the best rivalry in all of college sports."