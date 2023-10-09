Locked on College Football Top 25: Pac-12 stays dominant, Texas climbs into Top 5 with win over Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Alabama — It's not often you see the Alabama Crimson Tide drop in the rankings, but then again, it's not often teams come into Bryant-Denny Stadium and leave with a victory - which is exactly what the Texas Longhorns pulled off on Saturday behind quarterback Quinn Ewers.
The Longhorns climbed up to No. 4 in the Locked on college weekly poll, as voted on by the hosts of the Locked on college podcasts every week.
The Locked on poll features seven schools from the soon-to-be defunct Pac-12 conference, one less than the AP poll which included Washington State after their home victory over then No. 22 ranked Wisconsin.
UCLA and Arkansas landed in the poll for the first time this year with wins over San Diego State and Kent State, respectively, while Kentucky (win over Eastern Kentucky) and Tulane (loss to Ole Miss) fall out.
Below is a look at the Locked on College Football Top 25 ahead of Week 3.
1. Georgia Bulldogs
2. Michigan Wolverines
3. Florida State Seminoles
4. Texas Longhorns
5. USC Trojans
6. Penn State Nittany Lions
7. Ohio State Buckeyes
8. Washington Huskies
9. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
10. Alabama Crimson Tide
11. Tennessee Volunteers
12. Utah Utes
13. Oregon Ducks
14. Kansas State Wildcats
15. LSU Tigers
16. Colorado Buffaloes
17. Oregon State Beavers
18. North Carolina Tar Heels
19. Oklahoma Sooners
20. Ole Miss Rebels
21. Duke Blue Devils
22. Miami Hurricanes
23. Iowa Hawkeyes
24. UCLA Bruins
25. Arkansas Razorbacks