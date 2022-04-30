2022 NFL Draft brings North Carolina ties

It's the moment many football players have been waiting on.

Editor's Note: The video above is about the Carolina Panthers selecting Charlotte native and NC State's Ikem ''Ickey'' Ekwonu in the 2022 NFL Draft.

As the 2022 NFL Draft enters rounds four through seven, football players across the country are waiting to have their names called.

The draft is taking place in Las Vegas on the strip, and we look forward to hearing the names of players who could be from North Carolina or even headed to the Carolina Panthers.

Panthers trade into the 4th Round and select Penn State linebacker Brandon Smith with the 120th pick of the NFL Draft!

UNC football quarterback Sam Howell was selected by Washington in the 5th Round of the NFL Draft.

Kansas City selects Fayetteville State University Broncos defensive back Joshua Williams in the 4th Round of the NFL Draft.

The Greenbay Packers select Wake Forest's offensive line Zach Tom with the 140th pick in NFL Draft.

