NFL Roundup: Ravens win thriller over Chiefs; NFL rocked by injuries in Week 2

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh let Lamar Jackson decide to go for it on fourth down on the game-clinching play. It was the cherry on top of an eventful Week 2.

BALTIMORE — The second NFL Sunday of the year offered plenty of entertaining football capped off by a sensational Sunday Night Football thriller between the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs.

Lamar Jackson finally defeated Patrick Mahomes in a comeback 36-35 win. Elsewhere, the injury bug bit plenty of NFL teams on Sunday with a number of high-profile exits. And, seven undefeated teams remain through two weeks.

Lamar Jackson and Ravens defeat Chiefs in thriller

The NFL saved the best for last with Chiefs-Ravens on Sunday Night Football. The Chiefs were ahead by two scores going into the fourth quarter but this time the fourth quarter was not Kansas City's friend.

The Ravens took the lead with about three minutes to go but the Chiefs marched right down the field into field goal range. But, that's when Clyde Edwards-Helaire fumbled the ball and the Ravens recovered.

On 4th and 1 with a minute to go, in their own territory, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh asked his quarterback if he wanted to go for it and they did, converting for the first down, clinching the game. It's the first loss in September for Patrick Mahomes in his career as a starter.

The Ravens beat the Chiefs despite:



- Having 15 players on injured reserve

- Having three key starters inactive with injuries

- Having two key contributors leave the game early with injuries — Kevin Oestreicher (@koestreicher34) September 20, 2021

John Harbaugh is asking Lamar Jackson if he wants to go for it on fourth down — Kevin Oestreicher (@koestreicher34) September 20, 2021

NFL rocked by Week 2 injuries

Many stars were injured during their Week 2 games including several quarterbacks, leading to questions about next week.

Below were notable injuries on Sunday:

T.J. Watt, Steelers: Left game with groin injury, did not return.

Tyrod Taylor, Texans: Left game with hamstring injury, ruled out for Week 3. Davis Mills replaced Taylor at QB.

Carson Wentz, Colts: Left game in fourth quarter with ankle injury, did not return. Jacob Eason replaced Wentz at QB.

Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins: Left game with rib injury in first quarter and did not return. Jacoby Brissett replaced Tua at QB.

Bradley Chubb, Broncos: Left game with ankle injury and did not return.

Brandon Graham, Eagles: Tore ACL, out for season.

Jarvis Landry, Browns: Left game with knee injury, did not return.

Andy Dalton, Bears: Dalton suffered a knee injury and did not return. Justin Fields replaced Dalton at QB.

Darrell Henderson, Rams: Left game with rib injury, did not return.

Jets rookie Zach Wilson throws four INTs vs. Patriots, says fans should be booing

Second overall pick Zach Wilson has had a rough start to his NFL career. The Jets are now 0-2 on the year after losing 25-6 to the Patriots.

In the process, Wilson threw four interceptions leading Jets fans booed their new starting quarterback.

"I'm not paying attention to it, but they should be booing, right?" Wilson said after the game.

Fellow rookie QB Mac Jones helped lead the Patriots to the win.

Seven 2-0 teams

Through two weeks, seven teams remain undefeated. That includes the Los Angeles Rams, Arizona Cardinals, Denver Broncos, Carolina Panthers, San Francisco 49ers, Tampa Bay Bucs and Las Vegas Raiders.

Maybe most impressive is the Raiders, who came from behind on Monday night in Week 1 to defeat the Ravens and then defeated the Steelers on the road on Sunday.

The Carolina Panthers are a surprising 2-0 team after they defeated the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, holding New Orleans to just 7 points.