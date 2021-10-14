NFL Week 6 Predictions: Broncos to take advantage of Raiders turmoil; can Cardinals get to 6-0?

We're previewing and predicting the outcome of every Week 6.

DENVER — It's the first week for bye's in the NFL, so we're going to see a few less games than usual, but there's some good ones. Week 6 is headlined by Chargers-Ravens, Packers-Bears, Chiefs-WFT, Cardinals-Browns, Bills-Titans and more.

This year at Locked On, Locked On Saints host Ross Jackson and me (Locked On national content producer Cameron LaFontaine) will predict the outcomes of every NFL game week to week.

I'm not going to get too ahead of myself, but Ross and I are picking pretty, pretty well through five weeks. Last week, Ross had his first negative week against the spread this season, but barely, going 7-8-1. Even his bad weeks are not so bad at all, folks. I had my best week yet against the spread at 10-5-1. We're cruising into Week 6 with some confidence.

Pick records last week:

Straight up: Ross 12-4, Cameron 12-4

Against the spread: Ross 7-8-1, Cameron 10-5-1

Pick records so far this season:

Straight up: Ross 52-28, Cameron 52-28

Against the spread: Ross 46-33-1 (58%), Cameron 44-35-1 (56%)

NFL Week 6 Score Predictions

*Listed spreads, over/unders per Locked On partner, Bet Online.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Philadelphia Eagles

Time: Thursday, 8:20 p.m. (all times eastern)

Watch: NFL Network

Spread: TB -7.5, O/U 52.5

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will continue to deal with substantial injuries, especially on the defense end. The Eagles picked up a big comeback win against the Panthers last week, but will their defense be able to contain Brady and the high-powered Bucs offense?

Ross Jackson: Buccaneers 35, Eagles 16

Cameron LaFontaine: Buccaneers 34, Eagles 27

Miami Dolphins vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (London)

Time: Sunday, 9:30 a.m.

Watch: CBS

Spread: MIA -3.5, O/U 47

The Jacksonville Jaguars remain winless and the Miami Dolphins have lost four straight since beating the Patriots in Week 1. Neither team is in a good spot and they both look for a breath of fresh air in London.

Ross Jackson: Dolphins 17, Jaguars 14

Cameron LaFontaine: Dolphins 27, Jaguars 24

Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m.

Watch: CBS

Spread: IND -10, O/U 43.5

The Colts absolutely gave one away on Monday night in Baltimore, surrendering a 19-point lead in the fourth quarter to move to 1-4. The 1-4 Texans visit Indianapolis coming off a near-win against the Patriots.

Ross Jackson: Colts 28, Texans 17

Cameron LaFontaine: Colts 26, Texans 19

Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m.

Watch: FOX

Spread: CHI -4, O/U 44

The Bears are quietly 3-2 and coming off an upset win in Vegas last week. Will they be hungover going into Sunday's game against Green Bay or will they keep it rolling? Speaking of rolling, Aaron Rodgers and co. have won four-straight and we know how much he loves playing Chicago.

Ross Jackson: Packers 27, Bears 24

Cameron LaFontaine: Packers 25, Bears 16

Kansas City Chiefs at Washington Football Team

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m.

Watch: CBS

Spread: KC -6.5, O/U 55.5

The Kansas City Chiefs are below .500 through five weeks, which is...not expected. They were dominated at home against the Bills and now they have to hit the road. They take on a Washington Football Team that has not been anywhere near expectations defensively. This one could be a shootout.

Ross Jackson: Chiefs 34, WFT 30

Cameron LaFontaine: Chiefs 40, WFT 32

Minnesota Vikings at Carolina Panthers

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m.

Watch: FOX

Spread: MIN -1, O/U 45

The Minnesota Vikings escaped disaster at home on Sunday to defeat the Lions. They head to Charlotte to take on the Panthers who let the Eagles come back to beat them. Christian McCaffrey is still questionable. The Panthers are looking to avoid a third-straight loss.

Ross Jackson: Vikings 21, Panthers 18

Cameron LaFontaine: Vikings 24, Panthers 20

Los Angeles Chargers at Baltimore Ravens

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m.

Watch: CBS

Spread: BAL -3, O/U 51.5

The Los Angeles Chargers and Baltimore Ravens are two teams that are surging right now. Both teams are 4-1, both teams have played pretty difficult schedules thus far and now they face off in a big matchup coming off comeback wins last week. This is the game of the week no doubt.

Ross Jackson: Ravens 35, Chargers 31

Cameron LaFontaine: Chargers 27, Ravens 24

Cincinnati Bengals at Detroit Lions

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m.

Watch: FOX

Spread: CIN -3.5, O/U 47.5

The Detroit Lions are 0-5 and have lost some heartbreakers early in the year. The Bengals lost a heartbreaker at home last week against the Packers, too. Which team will be deflated on Sunday? This will be an interesting game.

Ross Jackson: Bengals 24, Lions 13

Cameron LaFontaine: Lions 26, Bengals 23

Los Angeles Rams at New York Giants

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m.

Watch: FOX

Spread: LAR -9.5, O/U 48.5

The New York Giants are dealing with significant injuries heading into Sunday's home matchup against the Rams. Will this be a cake walk for Matthew Stafford in L.A. or is it a trap game?

Ross Jackson: Rams 34, Giants 20

Cameron LaFontaine: Rams 29, Giants 17

Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns

Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m.

Watch: FOX

Spread: CLE -3, O/U 49

The Browns surrendered a two touchdown second half lead to the Chargers in L.A. on Sunday and are now back home to take on the undefeated Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals are the last team without a loss, can they get to 6-0? They're dealing with some potentially issues with Chandler Jones contracting COVID-19 and Kyler Murray being placed on the injury report this week.

Ross Jackson: Cardinals 28, Browns 24

Cameron LaFontaine: Browns 33, Cardinals 27

Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m.

Watch: CBS

Spread: DEN -3.5, O/U 44.5

The Raiders are dealing with the fallout from Jon Gruden's sudden resignation over the leaked emails. Can they pull it together for a divisional matchup on the road? Denver, meanwhile, is looking to avoid a third-straight loss.

Ross Jackson: Broncos 21, Raiders 14

Cameron LaFontaine: Broncos 23, Raiders 17

Dallas Cowboys at New England Patriots

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m.

Watch: CBS

Spread: DAL -3.5, O/U 50.5

This is another tough one to predict. The Cowboys are 4-1 and kind of cake-walking right now? The Patriots played the Bucs really hard and almost won, but haven't had much to be proud of. Regardless, big game at home for New England. It will be interesting to see how Dallas handles this one.

Ross Jackson: Cowboys 30, Patriots 20

Cameron LaFontaine: Cowboys 26, Patriots 23

Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers

Time: Sunday, 8:20 p.m.

Watch: NBC

Spread: PIT -4.5, O/U 42

The Seattle Seahawks hit the road to the east coast with no Russell Wilson, who went down in last week's loss to the Rams with a finger injury. Geno Smith impressed for a while in that game, until throwing an interception that pretty much ended the game. The Steelers are coming off a big win at home against Denver, where they lost Juju Smith-Schuster. Will they be able to keep momentum going?

Ross Jackson: Steelers 27, Seahawks 23

Cameron LaFontaine: Steelers 24, Seahawks 16

Buffalo Bills at Tennessee Titans

Time: Monday, 8:15 p.m.

Watch: ESPN

Spread: BUF -6, O/U 54

The Buffalo Bills are riding high after a dominating Sunday night performance in Kansas City. They'll look to keep their offense rolling against a weak Titans defense. Can the Titans offense run with Buffalo?