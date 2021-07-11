He's back! Panthers sign QB Cam Newton

Cam Newton agreed to terms with the Carolina Panthers on Thursday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Super Man Cam is back. The Carolina Panthers agreed to terms with former quarterback Cam Newton on Thursday, bringing the former No. 1 overall pick back to Charlotte.

"Together again," the Panthers tweeted, along with a photo of Newton and team owner David Tepper.

The move comes as the current starting Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold is expected to miss four to six weeks due to a shoulder injury.

Newton, 32, became a free agent after his release from the New England Patriots right before the start of the 2021 NFL season.

In October, Newton opened up about his decision to get the COVID-19 vaccine on his YouTube channel, saying he wanted to get back into football.

That opportunity came Thursday during a meeting with Panthers head coach Matt Rhule and other team hire-ups.

"The 32-year-old Newton adds experience to the position, and offers possibilities on offense which can only help," the Carolina Panthers said in a press release.

With Newton now on the roster, the Panthers will look to turn their 4-5 record around. Pending a physical, it's possible he could even play in the next game.

The team's only other quarterbacks on the active roster are PJ Walker and newly acquired Matt Barkley.

Carolina travels to Arizona next for a 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

