GAMEDAY BLOG: Washington Football Team beats Carolina Panthers 27 to 21

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The Carolina Panthers (5-6) took on the Washington Football Team (4-6) Sunday.

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule announced Friday Cam Newton would start for the team in their Week 11 matchup.

Newton transformed the team into a Super Bowl front-runner during his nine years with the Panthers, winning the 2015 NFL MVP award and leading the organization to Super Bowl 50, according to CBS Sports.

4:12 p.m. - Washington Football Team wins 27 to 21.

3:45 p.m. - Washington up by 3, now with 24 points

3:15 p.m. - Panthers, Washington now tied 21 to 21.

3:12 p.m. - Panthers Touchdown

2:52 p.m. - Touchdown Washington Football Team, Washington now at 20, Panthers at 14

2:27 p.m. - Washington for another touchdown and we're tied again, 14-14.

2:08 p.m. - Superman Cam soars into the endzone for a touchdown!

Panthers lead 14-7 against Washington.

Giving us all the feels…



Cam Newton Touchdown!



📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/b8u9niQSJt — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) November 21, 2021

1:47 p.m. - Former Panther Taylor Heinicke throws a touchdown pass to Cam Sims. Tie ball game at 7 early in the 2nd.

1:13 p.m. - Let's walk through this again! What a TD!

An absolutely beautiful play call from Brady on that QB Power RPO. Newton likely had the choice to run but opts for the TD pass to DJ Moore. No place I wish I was more than BoA right now. @WFMY #WASvsCAR — Sean Higgins (@SHiggon2) November 21, 2021

1:12 p.m. - Cam Newton to DJ Moore for the Panthers TD!! 7-0 Panthers!

12:58 p.m. - No doubt, CAM is back at home!!!!

From my couch at home I can already tell Bank of America is more packed than it’s been all season. It’s a party on Mint street. @WFMY #WASvsCAR — Sean Higgins (@SHiggon2) November 21, 2021

12:45 p.m. - CMC! CMC! RB Christian McCaffrey making this fan's day! He called a kid wearing a No. 22 jersey down and signed a football and tossed it to him in the stands.

You could hear the kid saying, "No, way! Wow!"

.@Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey making this fans day. He called a kid wearing a No. 22 jersey down and signed a football and tossed it to him in the stands. @WFMY #wfmysports @_amandaferguson pic.twitter.com/4qSYqaQmNj — Brian Hall (@bhallwfmy) November 21, 2021

12:38 p.m. - The cheers are still coming for former Panthers Coach Ron Rivera!

A lot of cheers here inside Bank of America Stadium for Ron Rivera. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/N8uDEQWmxt — Brian Hall (@bhallwfmy) November 21, 2021

12:18 p.m. - Superman Cam is already flying on the field ahead of the game!

12:15 p.m. - Cam Newton & Christian McCaffrey warming up.

Cam Newton & Christian McCaffrey warming up ahead of today’s game. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/XbsS0aOP27 — Brian Hall (@bhallwfmy) November 21, 2021

12:10 p.m. - Panthers fans cheer inside Bank of America Stadium cheer as Ron Rivera walks on the field.

11:59 a.m. - NASCAR driver Austin Dillion spotted on the field ahead of the game.

Austin Dillon ahead of the Washington vs Panthers matchup. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/mWg7pdN9mE — Amanda Ferguson (@_amandaferguson) November 21, 2021

11:26 a.m. - Jeremy Chinn hits the field as well to get ready.

11:19 a.m. - DB Stephon Gilmore out for warmups ahead of the game.

11:14 a.m. - Cam Newton in prayer on the field taking time for himself for his first game back as a Carolina Panther.

Cam Newton taking some time for himself after walking the field before today’s game vs. Washington. @WFMY #wfmysports pic.twitter.com/5QHmcLiHD1 — Brian Hall (@bhallwfmy) November 21, 2021

Panthers fans are excited to see Superman Cam back home! Many welcomed Cam holding up signs.

