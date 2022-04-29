Carolina Panthers make trade to get Ole Miss QB Matt Corral

Carolina Panthers select new quarterback.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers have selected a new quarterback.

The Panthers made a trade with the New England selecting Ole Miss QB Matt Corral with the 94th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Corral, 23, will be under a four-season contract, according to the Panthers.

"We came into this weekend with the intention of adding a QB and that's what we did and I think we are really happy with the group we have," Panthers General Manager Scott Fitterer said.

Corral led Ole Miss to the Sugar Bowl last season. He completed 67.9 percent of his passes last year for 3,349 yards and 20 touchdowns and added 614 yards. He threw 14 picks as a sophomore, but only five interceptions last year. He also ran for 11 touchdowns, showing the ability to move in and out of the pocket, according to the Panthers.

The Carolina Panthers selected Charlotte native and NC State's Ikem ''Ickey'' Ekwonu during night one of the NFL Draft. He was the 6th overall pick.

The Panthers hope to add some stability to their offensive line by drafting Ekwonu. He was the first offensive player taken off the board.

"This was about getting an impact player and we feel like Ikey is an impact player," Panthers Head Coach Matt Rhule said.

Ekwonu is excited to be with the Panthers! "I just told them I can play anywhere they need me to play," he said.