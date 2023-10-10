The storefront started as a website. Now, they've opened the doors to their Charlotte, NC storefront.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the Hornets kick off the 2023 season, a small business tucked away in Chantilly, just outside of Plaza Midwood, is getting together its own starting lineup.

Locker Room is a vintage sportswear store. Matthew Alexander started the business, and Glenric Betty is helping run it. The two bring in pieces from across the country to sell right here in Charlotte.

Curating the collection is work.

"From doing it so long it's just an accumulation of pieces," Betty said.

The pieces come from customers, working with other vintage vendors, and simple word of mouth. Meanwhile, Charlotte’s growth has the retailer laying up its sales strategy.

"Charlotte is becoming a growing, emerging, commercial hub," Betty said. "Recent college grads or people who are changing careers are moving to us from the northeast, the Midwest -- places that you wouldn’t usually expect in years past, like 10 years ago. So, they’re bringing their fandoms with them from their hometowns."

Keeping it close to the Carolinas though, Locker Room works with the Hornets on some local projects.

"We worked with them in June too, their organization Hornets Give," Alexander said. "This summer as well, we also did the schedule release and the throwback unveil."

"We kind of did a video shoot with them going through the decades: the 80s, the 90s," added Betty.

It’s the kind of work the duo hopes to keep up with. For now, though, they’ll continue to assist fans with vintage gear with one goal in mind.

"To give people an experience to where they weren’t expecting us to have something and to leave with better stuff than they could ever imagine," Alexander said. "That’s what it’s about."