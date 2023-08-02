Mac McCain is on the practice squad for the Philadelphia Eagles. The grandson of civil rights activist and Greensboro Four member, Franklin McCain.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — We are four days away from Super LVII in Glendale, Arizona, where the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs are getting ready for the big game.

As the two teams prepare, Philadelphia is getting some help on their practice squad from Greensboro's own Franklin 'Mac' McCain III.

Mac McCain is from a long line of Greensboro legends, now he's doing whatever he can to carve out his own legacy, as he joins the Philadelphia Eagles in their quest for a Super Bowl Title, and his entire family is making the trip to join him.

"Yes sir, we are going to Arizona. The entire McCain family is going and we will be in the house", said Mac's father, Franklin II.

From his time at Dudley High School to becoming an All-American cornerback at North Carolina A&T. Mac McCain is used to playing on the biggest stages.

"To have him out there and to be able to carry on the family name in this way. I am just so proud of him. I think going to A&T helped lay the foundation that anything is possible for him", McCain II said.

Now Mac is one win away from becoming a Super Bowl champion, and his family is just taking it all in.

"I'm over the moon, to be honest with you... I'm one of those Philly fans that's crazy in the stands, I'm jumping around like crazy", McCain's mother Vicki told us.