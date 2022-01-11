McMichael High football players injured in car wreck

Senior Brady Elrod and Sophomore Brady Dunn were the two McMichael football players involved in a rollover crash near the Stokes and Rockingham county line.

MAYODAN, N.C. — Two McMichael football players are out for the rest of the season.

They won't be at the playoffs after getting involved in a car crash on Highway 311 Saturday night.

WFMY News 2's Jaelen Gilkey spoke with McMichael's head football coach as they prepare for their home playoff game Friday.

Senior Brady Elrod and Sophomore Brady Dunn were the two McMichael football players involved in a rollover crash near the Stokes and Rockingham county line.

According to the Highway Patrol, Elrod was driving when he lost control of his truck and hit a tree on Tuttle Road.

Both sustained major injuries, but they are both expected to be ok.

According to McMichael Head Coach Tony McCants, both players will not only miss Friday's playoff game against Providence Grove, but they will be out for the rest of the season.

He said he's just glad the boys will be ok.

"Both young men are very fortunate, our community is fortunate that their injuries aren't more severe. Both young men are quality young men. Leaders in the school and leaders on the athletic field," Tony McCants, McMichael's head football coach said.

The McMichael community and football team are preparing to host their first home playoff game since 2006 and only the second in school history.

However, they will have to do it without two of their best athletes.

Brady Dunn's mother, Morgan Lutche-Dunn said that her son suffered a fractured jaw and is missing a few teeth that will require some cosmetic surgery.

Brady Elrod had to be cut out of the truck by EMS and was airlifted to Brenner's after he suffered a compound fracture in his left shin.

The good news is both boys are back home in Mayodan.