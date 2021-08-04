"I cried a couple of times:" Orioles pitcher John Means' family sends Graham family to a game

Triad Sports Radio Host Josh Graham's father was battling COVID-19 in the hospital when the Orioles had a no-hitter.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Baltimore Orioles hosted the Washington Nationals in late July. Triad Sports Radio Host Josh Graham's father, Scott Graham, and his family went.

"To have the opportunity to go to an Orioles game, and sit there, and just take it in, I cried a couple of times," said Scott Graham, who battled COVID-19 in a Raleigh ICU.

It wasn't Scott's first Orioles game.

"I’ve loved the Orioles since I was a kid," said Scott. "It’s just a part of my life."

The Orioles and Nationals game was special. The Graham family got invited to Camden Park by Caroline Means, Pitcher John Means' wife.

The Means family saw a video Josh posted on his Twitter of his dad reacting to John Means' no-hitter while was fighting COVID-19 in a Raleigh ICU.

"I didn’t do anything," said Scott. "It's not like I pitched a no-hitter. It's not like I accomplished any great feet. I was sick."

"They didn’t have to reach out," said Josh. "They didn’t have to do anything for us."

Scott and his son, Josh, have been to about 10 Orioles games together throughout the years, but this one meant more than just supporting the team they love.

"A couple times I reached over to hug him and said, 'Isn’t this great? Look at the field', said Scott. "It was just a father-son opportunity."

"To get back out there and see how engaged he was, it was very special," said Josh.

From being on breathing tubes, fearing the worst, to traveling to Baltimore to see his favorite team with his family months later, it was all possible by the Orioles and Means' family.

"It's showed me how others in our society are really empathetic and really step up, and help support people who are really struggling," said Scott.

The Graham's couldn't be more thankful.