NBA player Bam Adebayo donates school supplies to Guilford County students and teachers

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Miami Heat player Bam Adebayo is helping some Guilford County Schools students start the new school year on the right foot.
Adebayo's foundation donated $5,000 in school supplies for 200 students and adopted 16 teacher classrooms.
The foundation handed out school supplies at Vandalia Elementary on Friday.
Adebayo went to High Point Christian Academy his senior year of high school. He said he wants to make sure Triad students are taken care of ahead of a new school year.
"I never had anybody to look out for me and my mom about getting back to school supplies...so just being able to be one of those people that can actually help kids, help their parents, get them school supplies, bookbags. I just think that takes a toll off a parent," Adebayo said.
