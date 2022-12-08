NBA player Bam Adebayo donates school supplies to Guilford County students and teachers

Adebayo went to High Point Christian Academy his senior year of high school. He said he wants to make sure Triad students are taken care of ahead of a new school year.

"I never had anybody to look out for me and my mom about getting back to school supplies...so just being able to be one of those people that can actually help kids, help their parents, get them school supplies, bookbags. I just think that takes a toll off a parent," Adebayo said.