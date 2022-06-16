Michael Jordan hauls in 24-pound Mahi Mahi off NC coast

Michael Jordan reeled in a 24-pound Mahi Mahi Monday, which was the largest dolphin fish caught on the tournament's first day.

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. — Michael Jordan isn't just the greatest basketball player of all time, he's also a passionate sportsman.

Jordan is again competing in the Big Rock Blue Marlin fishing tournament in Morehead City, North Carolina. The Hornets' owner is on the water with his "Catch 23" team in the 64th annual Big Rock tournament. Jordan's team has competed in the tournament every year since 2020, when they hauled in a 442-pound blue marlin.

As of Wednesday night, Jordan's boat is among five tied for fourth-place overall.

On Monday, Jordan showed off a 24-pound Mahi Mahi he personally reeled in. At the time, it was the largest dolphin weighed in the tournament, but it's since been surpassed, according to WRAL in Raleigh.

Over 260 boats are registered to compete in this year's tournament, including Catch 23. This year's purse is more than $5 million, the most in tournament history.

