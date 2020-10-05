WASHINGTON — ESPN's 'The Last Dance' is going to dive into Jordan as a teammate with the Bulls. But what did his Wizards teammates think of the man who is, arguably, the greatest basketball player of all time?

In Sunday's parts seven and eight of the series, a variety of Jordan's teammates will share what made Jordan a hard person to be on a team with, but also how that helped his teams win.

Even though he was at a different point in his career with the Washington Wizards, it is important to look back at how teammates during those two seasons described working and playing alongside "Air Jordan."

During his time with the Wizards, teammates would get to see Jordan at his finest at times during practice, showing flashes of what he was on the court in his prime. By the time Jordan was with the Wizards, he was in his 40s. But the drive to be great was still in his mind and could be mirrored by his physical performance on a more occasional basis.

While Jordan could still take it to his Wizards teammates on the court from time to time, they also got to see how competitive MJ was off the court too.

In a recent interview with NBC Sports Washington, former Wizards player Jared Jeffries shared how Jordan even competed about how nice his car was compared to other players, and once showed up in a different color Ferrari for a few days straight just to prove it.

Part of the complexity of Jordan's relationship with the Wizards during the early 2000s is that he played a role in drafting players, such as Kwame Brown, when he was president of basketball operations for Washington during the 1999 and 2000 season.

Chris Boussard, who wrote for The New York Times and covered Jordan, has shared how teammates were "sick" of playing with him in his later years with the Wizards, including those like Jerry Stackhouse, who idolized MJ as a kid.

And while we will look back at Jordan as being a complex individual and teammate, it is worth noting that MJ developed into an off-the-bench player while in his last moments with the Wizards, and that while he was always tough on those he played with, he also helped young players develop and taught them so much along the way.

