Yankees manager Aaron Boone says the open roof 'kind of killed us' after Game 2 loss in ALCS

HOUSTON — While fans got to enjoy the great fall weather during Game 2 of the American League Championship Series, at least one person did not enjoy the roof being open at the ballpark.

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone blamed some of the team’s woes during Thursday night’s loss on the wind felt during the game against the Houston Astros.

The Astros took a 2-0 lead in the series after beating the Yankees 3-2 at Minute Maid Park.

Yankees star Aaron Judge hit a shot in the top of the eighth inning, but it came up just short of the wall with Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker making the catch.

“Yeah, I think, who would have thought? I think the roof open kind of killed us. I think it’s a 390 (foot) ball. I think it was like 106 (mph) at whatever,” Boone said in his post-game press conference. “When I went out to take Sevy out, we noticed it a lot with Tucker’s ball. The base hit he got to right, it kind of looked like it just went and stopped, and then I think Judgy’s (Aaron Judge) a homer all the time.”

"I think the roof open kind of killed us. I think it's a 390' ft ball."



Aaron Boone blaming the weather for a loss?

pic.twitter.com/psQNh8Xegf — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 21, 2022

Had the ball gone over the right field wall, it would have given the Yankees a 4-3 lead.

“The wind was blowing, yeah, across like that," said Boone. "So yeah, I didn’t think like he smoked it like no doubter, but it felt like his homers to right.”

Boone will not have to worry about the roof at Minute Maid Park being open for a while as the series shifts to New York for Games 3, 4 and 5 (if necessary). And the Yankees' home ballpark doesn't have a roof.