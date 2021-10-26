Man creates 'Braves yard' ahead of Halloween and World Series

One Braves fan is using his home's Halloween decorations to cheer on Atlanta ahead of the World Series.

ATLANTA — One Braves fan is going above and beyond to try and spook off the Houston Astros ahead of the World Series.

Bobby Foley took his Halloween decorations to the next level.

His home is decorated in traditional spooky season gear, equipped with headstones, spider webs, ghosts, and skeletons.

Only these decorations have a twist.

The skeletons are all sporting Braves gear. A picture Foley shared with 11Alive shows bones clad with team jerseys, banners, and even the classic Braves ballcap.

Tombstones that line the front yard of the home are named by teams that the Braves dominated this past season and accompanying scores. One headstone says "Brewers" and "3-1," signifying Atlanta's win over Milwaukee in the NLDS. Another one is named for the Dodgers in honor of the Braves recent NLCS 4-2 victory.

There's even a third headstone with the words "plot sold" written on it and underneath the Astros is named, in anticipation of the Braves taking home the championship in the World Series.