WASHINGTON — The 2019 Nationals Championship Parade is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 2, at 2 p.m., Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Thursday.

The parade will begin on Constitution Avenue Northwest at 15th Street Northwest, proceed east along Constitution Avenue Northwest, and end on Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest at 3rd Street Northwest with a team rally.

According to a press release from Bowser's office, fans attending the parade are encouraged to:

Text “NATS” to 888-777 to receive text alerts on safety, transit, and weather updates from the District about the parade;

Leave your car at home - take Metro or the many other public transit options as parking will be extremely limited near the route;

Use #FightFinished on social media; and

Visit sportscapital.dc.gov for the latest information.



The Bowser administration said they are coordinating service and logistical operations across multiple District agencies.

Many fans gathered at National's Park Thursday to obtain commemorative World Series tickets predicted a larger celebration than the June 2018 parade to honor the Capitals for winning the Stanley Cup.

The Nationals parade will take the same route up Constitution Avenue that the Capitals took. But many fans said they would be more free to attend because they do not have to work weekends.

Fans noted that the lack of wins in front of a home crowd during the World Series makes the parade celebrating the overall win a must-see event for fans eager to see victorious players.

In addition, weather for the celebration is predicted to be good.

The 2018 Capitals celebration occurred on a Tuesday. Metro reported at the time that 840,000 riders used the system.

