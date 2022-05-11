Live updates: World Series Game 6 tied, 0-0, as Astros look to clinch title

The Astros lead the series 3-2 after a 3-2 win Thursday night in Philadelphia. The series returns to Minute Maid Park in Houston.

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros are one win away from winning their first World Series Championship since 2017 as they host the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 at Minute Maid Park Saturday.

The Astros lead the series 3-2 after a 3-2 win Thursday night in Philadelphia which saw pitcher Justin Verlander get his first World Series victory as a starting pitcher.

After a day off, the teams are back in Houston after a day off Friday. Game 6 and, if necessary, Game 7, are at Minute Maid Park. MLB said the roof at Minute Maid will be closed for Game 6.

Game updates below:

Astros vs. Phillies second inning

Astros 0, Phillies 0

Alec Bohm picked up the first hit of the game for the Phillies with a single and Matt Vierling drew a four-pitch walk, but once again, the Astros got out of the top of the inning unscathed due to a catch against the wall by Yordan Alvarez.

That's a benefit of playing in your home park. Yordan familiar with the setting.



Catch against the wall ends Top 2. — Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) November 6, 2022

Alex Bregman led off the bottom of the second inning by grounding out. Kyle Tucker drew a walk to get on base before Christian Vázquez hit a ground ball into a double play.

Astros vs. Phillies first inning

Astros 0, Phillies 0

Astros pitcher Framber Valdez walked two Phillies batters but managed to get out of the top of the inning unscathed.

Phillies pitcher Zack Wheeler retired three Astros batters down the order.

Efficient 7-pitch inning for Wheeler in the first. No score. — Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) November 6, 2022

Who is pitching for Game 6?

Framber Valdez (17-6, 2.77 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 194 strikeouts) will take the mound for Astros, while Zack Wheeler (12-7, 2.82 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 163 strikeouts) gets the start for the Phillies. Valdez led the Astros to a victory in Game 2 at Minute Maid Park.

Valdez allowed one run, four hits and three walks over 6 1/3 innings in Game 2, while Wheeler gave up five runs — four earned — and three walks over five innings, including Alex Bregman’s two-run homer.

World Series headlines

Texas legends

Jim 'Mattress Mack' McIngvale will throw out the ceremonial first pitch and Texas country music legend George Strait will give the 'Play Ball' call.

Strait met with Astros legend Craig Biggio before the game and signed some pictures for a lucky fan.

By the numbers

Houston has a 55-26 record at home and a 106-56 record overall. The Astros have the fifth-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .423.

Philadelphia has a 40-41 record on the road and an 87-75 record overall. The Phillies have a 71-33 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The matchup Saturday is the ninth meeting between these teams this season. The Astros hold a 5-3 advantage in the season series.

Top performers

Yordan Alvarez leads Houston with 37 home runs while slugging .613. Jeremy Pena is 15-for-46 with four home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber has 21 doubles, three triples and 46 home runs while hitting .218 for the Phillies. Rhys Hoskins is 7-for-39 with five home runs over the last 10 games.

Last 10 games

Astros: 8-2, .228 batting average, 2.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Phillies: 6-4, .205 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Injuries

Astros: Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat)

Phillies: Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Appel: 60-Day IL (elbow), Simon Muzziotti: 60-Day IL (knee), Corey Knebel: 60-Day IL (lat), Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Pre-game updates

Traffic closures

If you plan on heading downtown, Houston police are warning drivers to be aware of the closures around Minute Maid Park due to the World Series. There is also the International Quilt Festival being held this weekend at the George R. Browne Convention Center.

Yuli Gurriel out

Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel is out for Game 6 after he sustained an injury to his right knee during a rundown in Game 5. Game 5 hero Trey Mancini will start at first base, while Korey Lee has been added to the roster.

Here is the Yuli injury news, confirmed by MLB.

Korey Lee has been added to the roster. pic.twitter.com/ldto1abATC — Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) November 5, 2022

Dusty Baker says Yuli Gurriel tried everything to get back onto the field, tried to run: “He wasn’t crying, but he had tears in his eyes…you could tell how badly he wanted to play.” — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) November 5, 2022

Roof closed

MLB announced this morning that the roof will be closed at Minute Maid Park for Game 6 Saturday night. MLB makes the decision on whether it remains open or closed during the World Seris.