CHICAGO — It might be the worst ceremonial first pitch in Major League Baseball history.

A Chicago White Sox employee of the month got to throw out the first pitch Tuesday night ahead of the team’s home against the Kansas City Royals at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The right-handed woman hit a team photographer Darren Georgia’s camera lens, which was nowhere near home plate.

The woman covered her face with both hands and raised her arms. White Sox pitcher Evan Marshall was the intended catcher. He put his hands over his head and then put his left arm around the woman.

Georgia told NBC Sports he and the camera were okay. The White Sox did not identify the woman.

Tuesday’s first pitch is comparable to when rapper 50 Cent had a wild first pitch before a Pittsburgh Pirates-New York Mets game at Citi Field in 2014. The season before singer Carly Rae Jepsen’s bounced her first pitch before a Houston Astros-Tampa Bay Rays game at Tropicana Field.

