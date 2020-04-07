x
Yankees pitcher Tanaka alert after being hit in head by line drive

Tanaka’s hat flew off and he immediately collapsed to the ground, cradling his head at Yankee Stadium.
Credit: AP
New York Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka lies on the field after being hit by a ball off the bat of Yankees Giancarlo Stanton during a baseball a workout at Yankee Stadium in New York, Saturday, July 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

NEW YORK — Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka was alert and sent to a hospital after he was hit in the head by a line drive off the bat of slugger Giancarlo Stanton during live batting practice Saturday, a frightening scene during the team’s first official summer camp workout. 

Tanaka’s hat flew off and he immediately collapsed to the ground, cradling his head at Yankee Stadium.

Trainers quickly ran to Tanaka, who stayed down for a few minutes before sitting up. 

Trainers tended to his head and appeared to check his vision. Tanaka was helped to his feet and walked off the field with help. The video of the incident is below. 

