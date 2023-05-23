Coca-Cola 600 tickets sold out

Charlotte Motor Speedway announced all reserved grandstand tickets for the Coca-Cola 600 are sold out as the track prepares for a huge Memorial Day crowd.

CONCORD, N.C. — Reserved seats for this Sunday's Coca-Cola 600 are sold out, Charlotte Motor Speedway announced Tuesday.

A limited number of standing-room and premium terrace tickets remain for the May 28 race. Infield camping and the Camping World RV Resort adjacent to the track are also sold out.

This is the second year in a row the 600-mile marathon has sold out. Last year's race was one of the most exciting in recent memory, as the Next Gen car ushered competitive action at the 1.5-mile track. Denny Hamlin earned his first win in the 600, holding off Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick in a thrilling overtime finish.

“With so much great on-track excitement and a rousing pre-race show, last year’s Coca-Cola 600 was pure spectacle, and fans took notice,” Greg Walter, the executive vice president and general manager of Charlotte Motor Speedway, said. "We saw strong renewals and have been pacing ahead of our year-over-year sales since the checkered flag fell last season. Our team can’t wait to welcome another packed house as we prepare to write the next memorable chapter in the history of this crown jewel event.”

Fans from all 50 states and 18 foreign countries have purchased tickets for this year's race, Charlotte Motor Speedway said. All ticketholders also have the option to upgrade their race ticket with a track pass to get close to the state for driver introductions and the Doobie Brothers pre-race concert.

Reserved tickets remain for the General Tires 150 Arca Menards Series race, as well as the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 (NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series) and Alsco Uniforms 300 Xfinity Series race. Kids 12 and under get in free on Saturday and Sunday with any adult ticketholder.