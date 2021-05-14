Charlotte Motor Speedway expands back to full capacity

Two upcoming races, including the Coca-Cola 600, will be able to welcome 100% of possible fans

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Racing fans, start your engines: the Charlotte Motor Speedway is now ready to burn rubber with everyone again.

Minutes after North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced the lifting of more mask mandates and capacity restrictions, the speedway said they'd be able to welcome in fans to 100% capacity. This means fans can pour in for both the NHRA Four-Wide drag races during the weekend of May 15 along with the upcoming Coca-Cola 600 Memorial Day weekend races. Speedway leaders already are anticipating a lot of fans who want to grab tickets, and asked anyone seeking to attend to buy online.

“We are thrilled with today’s news that will allow fans to return to America’s Home for Racing without limitation,” said Greg Walter, executive vice president and general manager of Charlotte Motor Speedway. “From the outset of the pandemic, whether operating a drive-through testing clinic or hosting the state’s first mass vaccination event, this has been the ultimate goal – to get back to filling the grandstands for the biggest, most entertaining events in motorsports.”

Speedway officials also noted they had teamed up with Atrium Health at both the speedway and at zMAX Dragway during events in an effort to boost the statewide vaccination rate with single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines on hand.

Officials also noted the new executive order from Gov. Cooper means fans can ditch the masks and not worry about socially distancing outdoors. Fans who are not vaccinated are still recommended to wear a mask, however.