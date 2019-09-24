CONCORD, N.C. – Alongside hundreds of pink shirt-wearing breast cancer survivors, seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson joined NASCAR Xfinity Series title contenders Tyler Reddick and Justin Allgaier in painting Charlotte Motor Speedway’s pit wall pink on Wednesday.

The speedway’s sixth Paint Pit Wall Pink event included an array of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina employees helping the racing dignitaries including Shawna Robinson, a former NASCAR driver and breast cancer survivor, in painting the 1,500-foot pit road wall pink to raise awareness for breast cancer and the importance of early detection.

WFMY News 2 Sports

Charlotte Motor Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager Greg Walter and NASCAR on FOX personality Hermie Sadler joined the survivors, drivers and volunteers in using 300 paint rollers, 150 brushes and 100 gallons of paint courtesy of Sherwin Williams.

The event featured a special unveil of the pink Toyota Camry XSE pace car for the Drive for the Cure 250 presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina race on the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL™ on Sept. 28.

Additionally, Johnson – a longtime Blue Cross and Blue Shield Live Fearless ambassador – presented guest speaker Robin Miller with a commemorative pair of pink gloves identical to the ones the four-time Bank of America fall race winner will wear throughout October. Miller, the vice president of people strategies at Blue Cross North Carolina and a breast cancer survivor, discussed with the crowd the many difficulties breast cancer survivors face throughout their battle.

“It is powerful to share the common bond and understanding that is felt here today,” Miller said. “We truly are part of a sisterhood.”

Johnson said that Wednesday’s pit wall painting is one of his favorite occasions throughout the year because of the opportunity to meet breast cancer survivors and hear their stories.

“It’s a great event and I’m always glad to be here for it,” he added. “I’ve been able to hear so many impactful stories and meet so many survivors. I’m thankful to be able to help spread the word about early detection and awareness.”

Reagan Greene Pruitt, the vice president of marketing and community engagement for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina, said the event has gained momentum every year.

“We had 400 volunteers, including more than 200 employees who bused in from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina in Durham,” Pruitt added. “We began this as a small idea of how to use the NASCAR platform and our partnership (with Charlotte Motor Speedway) to do some good and drive positive change. We’ve done just that. It’s inspiring to see what we’ve done together as a team.”