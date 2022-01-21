Dale Earnhardt Jr. reveals the only thing he ever wanted from his racing career

Dale Earnhardt Jr. reflects on a life of racing, carrying the sport's torch after his father's death and becoming a father as he joins the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

Earnhardt Jr. became that driver, though not by his choice. Now, more than 20 years after he was forced into the limelight, Earnhardt will take his place among NASCAR immortality, including his famous father, who was inducted in the Class of 2010.

Many people may know him as the son of NASCAR icon Dale Earnhardt Sr. , the rough-and-tumble seven-time champion whose hard-nosed style earned the nickname "The Intimidator." Earnhardt Sr. died in a crash on the last lap of the 2001 Daytona 500, and his death led to safety advancements previously unseen in stock car racing . But it also pushed America's most popular form of racing into the 21st century without a face, someone who could draw casual fans to their TVs every Sunday, and who could bring tens of thousands of fans to tracks across the country.

Earnhardt Jr. , 47, enters the hall as a two-time Daytona 500 champion, two-time NASCAR Xfinity Series champion and owner of 26 Cup Series wins. He was also NASCAR's most popular driver during his career, winning the award 15 consecutive years from 2003 until his retirement in 2017.

After waiting more than 18 months, legendary racer Dale Earnhardt Jr. will finally be inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame .

"He was kind of always tough on the exterior," he said. "But I know that he would probably let it all hang out on something like this and really be upfront and honest."

Dale Jr. said his father wasn't always the most outspoken about his feelings, especially when it came to handing out credit for a job well done.

"It's really hard to understand what he might say," Earnhardt Jr. told WCNC Charlotte's Ashley Stroehlein. "Whether it's playing sports, or whatever you do, you want your dad to think, 'hey, you did a good job.' And I feel like, without question, he would be proud of this and I would hear him say that."

Growing up with the name Dale Earnhardt Jr. isn't easy. With that name comes the pressure of following one of, if not the greatest racer of all time. And when Dale Jr. put on a helmet for the first time and knew it was his destiny, he always wanted to make his dad proud.

Dale Jr. paused for a moment, trying to think of the best way to surmise his career and everything that happened. Finally, he just shook his head, admitting he couldn't do it.

"Words really don't feel like they do it justice," he said. "And I want to keep saying the word blessed, but it doesn't seem like it really captures the emotion that I feel when I think about all the things I got to experience. I was very lucky, you know, I was so fortunate time and time again, and when I was young and coming into racing as a driver, I didn't have any expectations."

Earnhardt Jr. maintains a sense of humility you might not expect from racing royalty. When he started racing, he didn't even have a set goal of winning or reaching the top levels of NASCAR.

"There's only a handful of people that get to do it," Earnhardt Jr. said. "Even with the connections and associations that I had, I still felt like it was far out of reach. And so when I finally did get behind the wheel and started racing in the Cup Series, anything that happened was a bonus. As we won and as we succeeded, it was just like icing on the cake. It was crazy."

To this day, Earnhardt says he can't believe what he got to live. But despite the success and fame, it was the appreciation from others he respected that Dale Jr. craved.

"I've always really liked affirmation and confirmation," he said. "That's what fuels me and this is like the biggest box you can check. You've got your whole industry sort of agreeing that you were an asset, you were valuable, you were important. That's such a great feeling. That's all I ever wanted from this whole thing, was for people to be glad I was here."

As NASCAR grew in popularity in the early 2000s, so did Earnhardt's profile. He was featured in Rolling Stone, on MTV and was in a Jay-Z music video. Through it all, he was still Dale Earnhardt Jr., the young kid who wanted his father's approval.