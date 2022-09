The two-time NASCAR cup series champion will make an announcement in Charlotte on Tuesday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two-time NASCAR cup series champion Kyle Busch will announce his future as a driver on Tuesday.

Busch, 37, has been with Joe Gibbs Racing since 2008. According to several media outlets, he's expected to announce he will be joining Richard Childress Racing beginning with the 2023 season.

Richard Childress Racing is based out of Welcome, North Carolina.