NASCAR Truck Series to take place at North Wilkesboro Speedway

NASCAR is celebrating its 75th season at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. — NASCAR is celebrating their 75th anniversary by unveiling their 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck series at North Wilkesboro Speedway .

The race is scheduled for Saturday, May 20, 2023 at the North Wilkesboro Speedway.

“As we prepare to celebrate our 75th anniversary season, we are committed to delivering a schedule that acknowledges the deep history and tradition of our sport,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR Senior Vice President of Racing Development and Strategy.