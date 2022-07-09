NASCAR Truck Series to take place at North Wilkesboro Speedway

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. — NASCAR is celebrating their 75th anniversary by unveiling their 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck series at North Wilkesboro Speedway .
The race is scheduled for Saturday, May 20, 2023 at the North Wilkesboro Speedway.
“As we prepare to celebrate our 75th anniversary season, we are committed to delivering a schedule that acknowledges the deep history and tradition of our sport,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR Senior Vice President of Racing Development and Strategy.
North Wilkesboro Speedway is also hosting the NASCAR All-Star race in 2023. The NASCAR Truck Craftsman Series will kick off during All Star Weekend on May 19-21, 2023.