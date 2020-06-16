Dale Earnhardt Jr. makes NASCAR Hall of Fame

Earnhardt won 26 Cup Series races, two Xfinity Series championships and was named Most Popular Driver 15 times.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dale Earnhardt Jr. has been inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

Earnhardt won 26 Cup Series races, two Xfinity Series championships and was named Most Popular Driver 15 times.He is also a two-time Daytona 500 winner.

The 45-year-old from Kannapolis, North Carolina joins his father, the late Dale Earnhardt Sr., who was inducted to the Hall of Fame’s inaugural class in 2010.

Earnhardt Jr. retired from full-time Cup Series racing in 2017 but still runs several XFinity Series each season.

He owns JR Motorsports, and is a broadcaster for NBC Sports.

Earnhardt Jr. joins Mike Stefanik and Red Farmer as the inductees for the Class of 2021.