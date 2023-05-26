Charlotte NASCAR races postponed to Monday due to weather

NASCAR announced the Coca-Cola 600 and Alsco Uniforms 300 will both take the green flag on Monday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NASCAR announced it has postponed the Coca-Cola 600 and Alsco Uniforms 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway due to the rain.

The races will now run on Memorial Day with the NASCAR Xfinity Series 300-mile event starting at 11 a.m. and the NASCAR Cup Series 600-mile event starting at 3 p.m. Gates will open at the track at 9 a.m.

The Coca-Cola 600 was scheduled to run on Sunday starting at 6 p.m. but rainy weather prevented the event from taking place.

A storm system brought heavy rain to the Charlotte area Saturday. Showers stuck around the area on Sunday, prompting both races to be postponed.

Conditions are scheduled to improve on Monday, with isolated showers still possible throughout the day, according to WCNC Meteorologist KJ Jacobs.

Fans that attend the Xfinity Series race will be required to exit the grandstands immediately after the race so that track officials can prepare for the Cup Series race.

Anyone who bought tickets for the race that is unable to attend will be able to swap their tickets for another Speedway Motorsports NASCAR or NTT IndyCar race within the next 12 months.

“We try to come to one race a year and this is the one we picked because the weather was supposed to be nice and warm,” said Don Debaere.

He and his pal Dan Bradfish drove in from the midwest Monday and stayed in a pop-up tent.

"We stayed dry in there,” said Debaere. "I think if it really started really pouring down rain then…we would really be underwater."

The Cabarrus County visitor information center said the economic impact of NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600 goes beyond the ticket sales. The visitor dollars trickle down with money spent on hotels, food and shopping.

“We went and visited just about all the race team shops,” said Bradfish.

“We went to the NASCAR Hall of Fame, lots of race car shops and breweries so that was nice,” said Debaere.

Bradfish purchased these three growlers from local breweries to add to his collection which has grown to about 100.

Robert Kemp, a business vendor also has collector items but on wheels.

“It is a Richard Petty car and it is autographed,” he said holding the model car.

Kemp travels to about 6 to 8 races a year selling the race cars.

“I can make anywhere from 4 to 6 thousand dollars on a 5 to 6-day race weekend,” he continued.

This weekend he said his sales were not on track because of the wet weather.

“When it rains I still have to pay for the tent, the spot, the hotel since I traveled so it makes it harder to make a decent profit,” Kemp said.

He hopes to still make out okay but said being at the speedway and interacting with NASCAR fans like himself make the trip worth it.

“My daddy got in into racing when I was an early teen,” Kemp said. “Went to my first race in Atlanta and I was hooked ever since.”

