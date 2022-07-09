North Wilkesboro Speedway dirt-racing events canceled for October

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. — XR Events announced Wednesday that dirt-racing events scheduled for October at North Wilkesboro Speedway are canceled.
XR said it won't be able to get the track ready in time for the dirt-racing events as part of its Racing Revival series.
"Our original goal was for the Racetrack Revival to continue in early October with races on North Wilkesboro as a dirt track, just as it was when it first opened in 1947. As we've studied the conversion process from asphalt to dirt, we've come to realize we simply cannot properly prepare the track in such a limited period of time to produce the racing product fans and competitors deserve," XR tweeted.
North Wilkesboro Speedway opened for the first time in August since being closed in the 90s.
The speedway just welcomed a soldout crowd to a stock car race that NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. took part in.
XR Events said those who bought tickets to October events will be refunded. Ticketholders can email tickets@racexr.com for more assistance.