North Wilkesboro Speedway dirt-racing events canceled for October

XR Events said it won't be able to convert the track from asphalt to dirt in time for the dirt races.

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. — XR Events announced Wednesday that dirt-racing events scheduled for October at North Wilkesboro Speedway are canceled.

XR said it won't be able to get the track ready in time for the dirt-racing events as part of its Racing Revival series.

"Our original goal was for the Racetrack Revival to continue in early October with races on North Wilkesboro as a dirt track, just as it was when it first opened in 1947. As we've studied the conversion process from asphalt to dirt, we've come to realize we simply cannot properly prepare the track in such a limited period of time to produce the racing product fans and competitors deserve," XR tweeted.

Statement from XR Events CEO Barry Braun on the cancelation of October's dirt racing events at North Wilkesboro Speedway: pic.twitter.com/ZZ1D3xUX5h — Racetrack Revival North Wilkesboro (@RTRevival) September 7, 2022

North Wilkesboro Speedway opened for the first time in August since being closed in the 90s.

The speedway just welcomed a soldout crowd to a stock car race that NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. took part in.