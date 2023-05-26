64th running of Coca-Cola 600 happening this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway

This weekend's sold-out crowd will witness NASCAR’s toughest test of man and machine on Sunday at 6 p.m.

CONCORD, N.C. — The 64th running of the Coca-Cola 600 is underway at Charlotte Motor Speedway this Memorial Day weekend.

This weekend's sold-out crowd will witness NASCAR’s toughest test of man and machine on Sunday at 6 p.m. Grammy-winning group The Doobie Brothers will perform a 60-minute pre-race concert featuring some of their biggest hits including "What a Fool Believes" and "Black Water."

Jake Owen and Dirty Deed are also set to give concerts over the weekend leading up to the big race. Fans can also expect to see Military Appreciation activities and performances.

A limited number of standing-room and premium terrace tickets remain for the May 28 race. Infield camping and the Camping World RV Resort adjacent to the track are also sold out.

This is the second year in a row the 600-mile marathon has sold out. Last year's race was one of the most exciting in recent memory, as the Next Gen car ushered competitive action at the 1.5-mile track. Denny Hamlin earned his first win in the 600, holding off Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick in a thrilling overtime finish.

Fans from all 50 states and 18 foreign countries have purchased tickets for this year's race, Charlotte Motor Speedway said. All ticketholders also have the option to upgrade their race ticket with a track pass to get close to the state for driver introductions and the Doobie Brothers pre-race concert.

Reserved tickets remain for the General Tires 150 Arca Menards Series race, as well as the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 (NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series) and Alsco Uniforms 300 Xfinity Series race. Kids 12 and under get in free on Saturday and Sunday with any adult ticketholder.

