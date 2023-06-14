Richard Childress Racing honoring military families for upcoming NASCAR race

A record of 2,131 US Military veterans and active-duty military members will ride with driver Austin Dillon at the Atlanta Motor Speedway.

WELCOME, N.C. — Richard Childress Racing and Dow honored veterans on Flag Day. On the morning of June 14, they unveiled the new design on the No. 3 car.

A record of 2,131 US Military veterans and active-duty military members will ride with driver Austin Dillon at the Atlanta Motor Speedway on July 9th.

Dillon and the president of Richard Childress Racing, Torrey Galida, said it's something that means a lot to veterans and their families.

"You can see the emotion from the people getting to see their family members' names on the car. Someone they were close to and to be able to honor them and remember them, it's special," said Austin Dillon

"It's really a great feeling to see how excited people get when they see the name on their car. I've worked in the sport for 18 years now and sort of take it for granted all the paint schemes that you see, and there's driver's names obviously on the car every week," said Galida. "But when you see your own name on the car it's really a cool experience. And then to be able to recognize family members is also really cool."

This is the 9th year that Dow has partnered with RCR to honor U.S. Military veterans.

The program began with just over 350 veterans in 2015, to a record of more than 2,100 in 2023.

