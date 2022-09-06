Richard Petty's famous 43 car grabs the checkered flag for the 200th time

Driver Erik Jones delivered the landmark victory at Darlington Raceway

DARLINGTON, S.C. — The King added to his legendary career this past weekend as Erik Jones, the driver of his famed 43 car, won the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.



It's only fitting that the 200th victory came at NASCAR's oldest racetrack. It seems destiny may have played a role in the victory. Jones' win comes 55 years, to the day, after Petty's last victory at Darlington in 1967.

The best part, this is not supposed to happen. This race was part of NASCAR's postseason, which they adopted in 2004. Jones's victory marks the first time a driver not in the playoffs won the opening race of the postseason.

It also snapped a 109 winless streak for Jones, who joined Petty GMS when it was formed in December of 2021.

On a night where favorites like Chase Elliot, Kevin Harvick, and Kyle Busch, who lead for 155 laps, all experienced catastrophic failures to their cars--Jones realized his moment was now. He wanted to pull through for the man we call the King, but to him, it's simply Richard.

"I really wanted to get a win for him, obviously. Richard has always had the belief that we can do it and I can do it," said Jones "Just to get him one was pretty special."

Jones is not eligible to win the championship, as he is not one of the 16 drivers who qualified for the postseason, but on a Sunday night in Darlington, he did something better.