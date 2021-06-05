Mount Tabor wins their first 3AA state football championship

Mount Tabor won their first state championship beating Cleveland 24-16 for the title.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Mount Tabor’s football team can call themselves champions. The team won their first state championship beating Cleveland 24-16 for the title.

Lance Patterson, junior wide receiver and defensive back for Mount Tabor was named the 3AA Football Championship Most Valuable Player.

Patterson made a 70 yard scoring strike with 6:55 left in the first quarter to Mount Tabor with 7-0. For the night, Patterson had three total touchdowns. He also scored a seven-yard run late in the second quarter to put the Spartans ahead 14-7 at halftime. Tyress McIntyre was selected as the Most Outstanding Offensive Player. He threw 164 yards and a score while rushing for 21 yards.

Patterson made a run for 31 yards for a touchdown in the second half as Cleveland fumbled the ball for a 21-7 lead. Cleveland came back within reach but Mount Tabor still manage to lead 24-16.

Jamari Slade led the Mount Tabor defense with four tackles and two of them for a loss on his way to being named the Most Outstanding Defensive Player for Mount Tabor.