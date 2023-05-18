Heat races, open race and All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway

NASCAR shares the format for the All-Star Race pit crew challenge, heat races, open race, and the All-Star race.

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. — NASCAR shares race format for All-Star weekend:

The NASCAR All-Star Race & Open Qualifying (Pit Crew Challenge) formats are as follows:

The Pit Crew Challenge on Friday (May 19) will determine the starting lineups for the two Heat races and the Open.

Pit Crew Challenge order is determined by current driver point standings in reverse (going from last to first).

Each car’s qualifying time will be based solely on their pit stop time from the Pit Crew Challenge.

Timing lines will be established one box behind and one box ahead of the designated pit box.

Teams must complete a four-tire stop during the Pit Crew Challenge.

NASCAR All-Star Heat Race format is as follows:

The 21 drivers already locked into the NASCAR All-Star Race field will be split into two 60-lap (37.5 miles) Heat races on Saturday night (May 20) which will determine the starting lineup for the All-Star Race.

All laps (caution and green flag) will count.

Each Heat race will get one chance at overtime if needed.

Results of Heat 1 will establish the inside row, results of Heat 2 will establish the outside row.

The remaining teams not already locked into the NASCAR All-Star Race will compete in the All-Star Open.

NASCAR All-Star Open format is as follows:

The All-Star Open on Sunday (May 21) will feature drivers not previously eligible for the All-Star Race.

The All-Star Open will be 100 laps (62.5 miles).

All laps (caution and green flag) will count.

The Open will get one chance at overtime if needed.

A competition break at or around Lap 40.

Three Open drivers will advance to the All-Star Race – the top two race finishers and the Fan Vote Winner.

The NASCAR All-Star Race format is as follows:

Technical rules for the cars will remain the same as in other NASCAR Cup Series short-track races.

The NASCAR All-Star Race will be 200 laps (125 miles).

A competition break at or around Lap 100 (halfway).

All laps (caution and green flag) will count.

NASCAR Overtime rules are in effect (unlimited attempts).

Each team will start on sticker tires for the All-Star Race and have three additional sets to use.

After the competition break, only one additional set of stickers can be used.

All-Star Race winner earns over $1 million in prize money.

