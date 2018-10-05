CONCORD, NC -- NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace visited Seymour Johnson Air Force Base this past Wednesday as a part of Charlotte Motor Speedway’s ‘Mission 600.’

Richard Petty Motorsports driver Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr. watches a 333rd Fighter Squadron F-15E Strike Eagle taxi for takeoff during a day-long training visit at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base in Goldsboro, North Carolina on Wednesday, May 9.

Mission 600 is an initiative for top NASCAR drivers to visit regional military bases to learn and get hands-on in a military environment.

The visit also was used as a pre-race salute to the troops ahead of the Coca-Cola 600 taking place Sunday, May 27.

