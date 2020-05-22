'It's great to be working again': NASCAR freelance worker shares thoughts on the sport's return

Andy Hitchcock is one of the many freelance workers who are getting a paycheck again by working races.

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Three races at Darlington are over after NASCAR's return. The sport will move over to Charlotte Motor Speedway.

WFMY News 2 caught up with a freelance engineer who has been working the races. Andy Hitchcock is back to his normal job.

"It is great to be working again, Hitchcock said. "I think it's great for a lot of people. It's great of the industry. It's great for the sport. It's great for freelance people. Without this work, I have no income and that is a true hardship. To be back at work when I know there's a lot of freelance people out there that aren't, it's really a blessing."

How safe does he feel out there?

"We're tested every morning when we come to work," Hitchcock said. "Before we come to work, we get a survey by a text or email that we have to answer with the standard questions. When we come to work, we get a temperature check. If there's any concerns at all, they tell you to stay home. They've done a really good job of making sure we're safe."

Hitchcock said crews try to text each other while they're on the property instead of meeting up in person. He and other workers social distance as much as possible. He says he's around about 9 people at the track.