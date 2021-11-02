"It's like the first day of school coming": NASCAR driver prepares for Daytona 500.

The Daytona 500 is set to kick off the 2021 NASCAR season, Sunday February 14.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Daytona 500 is set to kick off the NASCAR season on February 14.

NASCAR driver Martin Truex Jr. shared his thoughts ahead of a new season.

“It’s an exciting time of year, said Truex Jr. "It's like the first day of school coming.”

It's the Great American Race.

“Our biggest race of the year," said Truex Jr.

It's full of traditions that may look different this year.

“It's kind of unique, but exciting times for the team and looking forward to hopefully have a great season," said Truex Jr.

We're still in the middle of a pandemic, so stands wont be packed like a usual Dayton 500. Fans will be limited.

“It’s good to be racing and it’s something we all look forward to," said Truex Jr. :It's definitely different."

Aside from missing all 101,000 screaming fans, Truex Jr. said he misses something else too.

“No practicing a lot and not being able to spend a lot of one on one time with your team is a lot different than it used to be," said Truex Jr. "That’s the biggest thing I miss. Probably my favorite part of the job is working with my team guys. Having that comradery and working as a group to accomplish your goals.”

Truex Jr. said he didn't reach those goals last season. He finished 7th in the NASCAR Cup Series standings in 2020. He'll look for his second Cup Series championship in 2021.