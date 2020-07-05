CORNELIUS, N.C. — NASCAR comes back on television on May 17.

“It's going to get hectic starting May 18," said Andrew Harrah, who is the owner of Harrah Enterprise.

May 18 is when companies like Harrah Enterprise are going to be busy.

“At least we know when it’ll get crazy," said Harrah.

The company takes a part transmissions after each race and gets them ready to race again. Harrah said his company services 20 cars.

“We check them for cracks and service the transmission to make sure it's good to go for the next race," said Harrah.

Normally there's one race a week on a Sunday, which means Harrah Enterprise would get the car the next day.

The problem is NASCAR's cramming in 7 races in 11 days.

“We have enough inventory to get our teams 5 races out, so the first 4 or 5 races crunched in there are going to be fine," said Harrah.

What happens after that?

“Over the next week or so we just have to really plan and set our logistics out day by day, hour by hour really," said Harrah.“There will probably be 5 or 6 weeks where we might have to work 7 days a week."

Harrah said his guys can do 1 and 1/2 transmissions a day. It'll be a lot of work, but Harrah said he's excited to have the sport back and his 10 employees working again.

“The fact that I haven’t heard an engine start-up in weeks is crazy, so I’m very happy it's back," said Harrah.