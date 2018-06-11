Greensboro – Phenom Hoop Report is set to host the 5th Annual Phenom’s National High School Showcase on November 16-17 at Greensboro Day School. This showcase will feature thirty (30) of the country’s elite basketball programs. Tickets will be sold on site, the day of the event, until the quantity sells out.

Teams from seven different states, and Canada, will convene upon Greensboro, North Carolina as this 5th Annual event is how the nation typically sets its clock on the basketball season. This event will be the second event in the history of North Carolina basketball to use a shot clock.

Phenom Hoops Showcase Schedule

There will also be twenty players who are ranked among the nation’s Top 150 prospects in their respective classes including 2020 Isaiah Todd (Raleigh Trinity Academy), 2021 Carson McCorkle (Greensboro Day), 2022 Jaden Bradley (Cannon School), 2019 Juwan Gary (Liberty Heights) and 2022 Jalen Hood Schifino (Northside Christian) who have each participated in their age groups with Team USA.

Teams Participating:

• Carmel Christian (#23)

• Greensboro Day (#40)

• Lincoln Academy (#44)

• Greenfield School

• Grace Christian

• GRACE Christian

• Liberty Heights

• Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach (SC)

• Hartsville High School (SC)

• Piedmont Classical

• Northside Christian

• Word of God

• Heritage Christian (WV)

• Aspire Academy (KY)

• United Faith Christian

• Tennessee Prep (TN)

• DME Academy (FL)

• Ravenscroft

• Northwood Temple

• High Point Christian

• Trinity Christian

• Christ School

• Carolina Day School

• Cannon School

• Calvary Day School

• Charlotte Christian

• Village Christian

• Wesley Christian (KY)

• Raleigh Trinity Academy

Featured Players

Top 10 2020 Isaiah Todd of Raleigh Trinity Academy

Top 10 2021 Massou Diabate of DME Academy

Top 25 2021 Sekou Seda Kalle of Aspire Academy

Top 25 2021 Carson McCorkle of Greensboro Day

Top 25 2022 Jaden Bradley of Cannon School

Top 25 2022 Perry Smith Jr of Lincoln Academy)

Top 25 2022 Jalen Hood Schifino of Northside Christian

Top 50 2019 Greg Gantt of Trinity Christian

Top 50 2020 Justice Ajogbor of Christ School

Top 50 2021 Frank Anselem of Lincoln Academy

Top 100 2019 Josh Nickelberry of Northwood Temple

Top 100 2019 Elias King of Lincoln Academy

Top 100 2019 Juwan Gary of Liberty Heights

Top 100 2019 Damion Baugh of Tennessee Prep

Top 100 2019 Antavion Collum of Tennessee Prep

Top 100 2021 Bretner Mutumbo of Lincoln Academy

Top 100 2021 Josh Taylor of Greensboro Day

Top 100 2021 Cam Hayes of Greensboro Day

Top 100 2022 Freddie Dillione of Trinity Christian

Top 150 2019 Donovan Gregory of Carmel Christian

Committed Players

Josh Nickelberry of Northwood Temple (Louisville)

Juwan Gary of Liberty Heights (Alabama)

Antavion Collum of Tennessee Prep (Ole Miss)

Greg Gantt of Trinity Christian (Providence)

Trae Hannibal of Hartsville HS (South Carolina)

Elias King of Lincoln Academy (Mississippi State)

Carson McCorkle of Greensboro Day (Virginia)

Mike Fowler of Greensboro Day (James Madison)

Jackson Gammons of Calvary Day (Citadel)

Marcus Henderson of United Faith Christian (Evansville)

JC Tharrington of Charlotte Christian (Appalachian State)

Paul Hudson of Charlotte Christian (Dartmouth)

Caleb Fields of Aspire Academy (Arkansas State)

Jihaun Westbrook of Aspire Academy (Colorado State)

Deangelo Epps of Carmel Christian (College of Charleston)

Donovan Gregory of Carmel Christian (Appalachian State)

Myles Pierre of Carmel Christian (Houston Baptist)

Jake Boggs of Carmel Christian (UNC-Wilmington)

Marten Maide of Carmel Christian (Liberty)

Brandon Stone of Christ School (LaSalle)

