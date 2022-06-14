Former Rockets forward Montrezl Harrell facing felony drug charge

Harrell is facing a felony drug charge after authorities said they found vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana in his car during a traffic stop.

KENTUCKY, USA — Former Houston Rockets forward and current Charlotte Hornets player Montrezl Harrell is facing a felony drug charge after authorities said they found vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana in his car during a traffic stop.

Harrell, 28, was pulled over in Richmond, Kentucky, by a state trooper on May 12 for driving behind a vehicle too closely, news outlets reported Monday, citing court records.

The trooper said he smelled marijuana and, after a search, discovered 3 pounds of marijuana in vacuum-sealed bags inside a backpack in the backseat.

Harrell has been charged with trafficking less than 5 pounds of marijuana. If convicted on that count, he could face up to five years in prison.

He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on July 13 in Madison County District Court.

Harrell, a former star for the University of Louisville, has played seven seasons in the NBA, including three seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers and two with the Houston Rockets.

He joined the Hornets in February but was due to become an unrestricted free agent this summer, according to a local news outlet.

It was not immediately clear whether Harrell had an attorney who could comment on his behalf. The Hornets declined comment, according to a local news outlet.

Harrell was drafted by the Rockets during the 2015 NBA Draft. He was selected with the 32nd overall pick, splitting time between the NBA and the Rockets' G League affiliate, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.