NBA player gets students in High Point geared up for learning

Washington Wizards forward, Anthony Gill, stopped by Parkview Village Elementary school with some special tools for school.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Triad students were in for a big surprise Thursday. High Point native and now Washing Wizards Forward, Anthony Gill stopped by his old stomping grounds with a special back-to-school treat.

The game of basketball has taken Anthony Gill all over the world, and now he and his family live in Washington, D.C.

However, if you ask Gill, he'll tell you, that High Point will forever be his home.

"This place is special to me, my family is from here. My kids, we make sure they visit. Both my grandmas still live here, we have cousins, uncles, aunts, everybody lives here and it's a special place for me," said Gill.

So Anthony decide to give back to the students of the very elementary school he went to.

Gill went on to say, "Parkview gave me the foundation that I have right now. both my sisters went here and most of my family went here. It gave us the foundation that we grew up on and the principles that we live our life on now."

That's when Gill and his family decided to organize a back-to-school event for the kids of Parkview Village Elementary school, and he knew exactly who to call for help. He reached out to one of his favorite staff members from the school, Mr. Cory Dorsett.