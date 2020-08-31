'Double pinstripes are back': Hornets reveal new uniforms

Charlotte's primary look will include the franchise's signature double pinstripe feel from late 1990's.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Hornets will be rocking a new look for the 2020-21 season, as the team revealed the franchise's new primary uniforms, inspired by the Hornets' uniform lineage.

They will be available for purchase beginning October 1.

The uniforms feature a white home look, and teal away look, with double pinstripes, reminiscent of the team's 1997-2002 look.

"It’s a modern but relevant take on our storied basketball tradition," said Seth Bennett, the team's Senior VP of Consumer Engagement, "but it speaks to our future."

Here's what else stands out about the new uniforms:

Outlined Hornets wordmark and numbers

"H Cell buckle" on front of shorts

Purple Hornets silhouette housed within constructed honeybee "cell"

LendingTree and Jumpman sponsor logos

It is the first time since 2014 that the team has redesigned its primary uniforms.

The team has a total of four uniform editions for the season and is working on a new City Edition uniform, according to Bennett.

Charlotte Hornets new uniforms for 2020-21 season 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

The reveal was originally scheduled to take place last week, but the Hornets postponed it because of the NBA player strike and call for social justice changes.