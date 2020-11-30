Charlotte Hornets to kick off season with no fans

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Due to continued concerns surrounding COVID-19, the Charlotte Hornets organization has decided to play home games at Spectrum Center without fans during the 2020-2021 season.
The Hornets said the decision was made after consulting with local and state health officials and the NBA in order to figure out a way to allow fans back into Spectrum Center "in both a safe and timely manner."
"We are optimistic that conditions will improve in the coming months and hope to be able to have fans in attendance later in the season," the Charlotte Hornets press release stated.