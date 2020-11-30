Charlotte Hornets to kick off season with no fans

Home games at Spectrum Center will be played in front of empty seats, due to COVID-19 concerns.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Due to continued concerns surrounding COVID-19, the Charlotte Hornets organization has decided to play home games at Spectrum Center without fans during the 2020-2021 season.

The Hornets said the decision was made after consulting with local and state health officials and the NBA in order to figure out a way to allow fans back into Spectrum Center "in both a safe and timely manner."