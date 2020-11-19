Orlando selects Cole Anthony with 15th pick in first round of 2020 NBA Draft

Led Carolina in scoring at 18.5 points per game, the second-highest scoring average ever by a UNC freshman • Missed 11 games after undergoing an arthroscopic procedure to treat a partially torn meniscus in his right knee on 12/16/19 • Did not play from the Wofford game on Dec. 15 through the NC State game in Raleigh on Jan. 27 • Scored in double figures in 19 of his 22 games with one 30-point game and eight others with 20 or more (five times with 25 or more, second most by a UNC freshman) • Four double-figure rebound games • Led UNC in scoring 13 times • Led Carolina in plus/minus with a plus 55 • Made multiple three-pointers 12 times with a high of seven at Syracuse • Made four or more threes five times • Made 6 of 6 or better from the free throw line four times with a high of 14 for 14 against Boston College • Made 49 threes in 22 games (2.2 per game) • Had 88 assists and 77 turnovers (1.1) • Averaged 5.7 rebounds, highest in at least 50 years by a Tar Heel point guard • Two-time ACC Freshman of the Week (for his play vs. Notre Dame and UNCW in November and NC State and Syracuse in late February) • ACC Player of the Week for his play against the Irish and UNCW • Became the first Tar Heel to score 25 or more points and have seven assists in back-to-back games (at Syracuse and vs. Wake Forest).