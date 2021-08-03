Curry sinks final shot to win 3-point title, Sabonis wins Skills Challenge

Stephen Curry shot his way to another 3-point title and Domantas Sabonis made sure the Skills Challenge still belongs to the bigs.

Curry provided a dramatic preview for his seventh All-Star Game appearance when he sank his final 3-pointer to edge Utah's Mike Conley for the title.

Stephen Curry puts up a final round score of 28 and connects on his final two shots to WIN the #MtnDew3PT 🏆 for the 2nd time!



All of #NBAAllStar in One Night LIVE NOW on TNT

Curry also won the 3-point content in 2015. Conley had the lead with 27 points before Curry was the final shooter of the contest.

Curry had 26 points before sinking his final shot for 28 points and the win.

After a runner-up finish to 2020 Skills Challenge winner Bam Adebayo of Miami, Indiana's Sabonis returned to win the title.