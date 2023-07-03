LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets finalizing contract extension worth up to $260 million

Star guard LaMelo Ball is finalizing a five-year max contract extension worth up to $260 million, according to multiple reports.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets are finalizing a five-year contract extension worth up to $260 million, according to multiple reports.

NBA insider Shams Charania first reported the Ball update, which would keep him with the Hornets through the 2028-29 season. The $260 million figure would only be reached by Ball if he makes an All-NBA team during the contract. If not, it would revert to roughly $203 million over five years. The deal cannot be officially announced until June 6.

The Hornets drafted Ball with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 draft and he earned Rookie of the Year honors that season. Injuries limited Ball to just 36 games last season. He averaged 23 points, 6 rebounds and 8 assists per game when he was available.

He was ruled out for the season on March 1 due to surgery on his broken right ankle. Ball said he hopes to be ready for training camp in September, and general manager Mitch Kupchak said Ball's bone is "completely healed" and he hopes to have him back for the regular season.

On the June 27 episode of Locked On Hornets, Doug Branson and Walker Mehl discussed what it means for the team after a disappointing campaign last season.

"If he's not already working on getting back on the court, then he's pretty close," Branson said. "It looks like he's in good spirits. Now I think the question is, what's next for LaMelo Ball? How quickly can he get back to action, possibly get stronger and prevent future injury possibilities?"

